'Deeply Saddened': UNGA President Csaba Korosi Condoles Odisha Rail Tragedy

UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi has expressed his deepest condolence to the families and the Government of India for the tragic train crash in Odisha in which at least 233 people were killed.

On Friday, in one of the worst railway disasters in India, three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha's Balasore district, setting off a massive rescue and evacuation process.

The accident has killed at least 233 people and injured more than 900 others.

“I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services. Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India,” Korosi, the President of the 77th session of the General Assembly tweeted.

I’m deeply saddened to hear the news of the train crash in Odisha, India.



My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and with the emergency services.



Heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of India.@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @IndiaUNNewYork — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) June 2, 2023

The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.