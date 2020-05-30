'Delhi Is four Steps Ahead of Coronavirus, Prepared To Tackle The Situation': CM Kejriwal

Delhi is 'four steps ahead' of the novel coronavirus and is prepared to deal with the situation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. He further informed that Delhi is witnessing a surge in Coronavirus cases and the state is fully prepared to tackle the situation.

"Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. I also want to assure Delhi residents that your government is four steps ahead of the coronavirus", said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at an online press conference.

Large number of beds have been procured:CM

The Chief Minister further informed that a large number of beds have been procured to treat Coronavirus patients. Even as the number of cases is rising, the government has made sufficient arrangements to treat the patients. So far 6500 beds are ready and 9500 beds will be available by another week, Kejriwal informed.

We have procured large number of beds to treat Corona patients. Though the number of cases are rising, we have sufficient arrangements to treat them. https://t.co/vOm9Vfgx7f — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2020

The chief minister also emphasized that the aim of the government was to ensure that the number of deaths from the coronavirus disease should not rise even if the count of patients was rising. According to Kejriwal, cases of the infection went up by 8,500 in the past 15 days, but only 500 people were admitted in hospitals and most were recovering at home. "Out of the total patients, only 2100 are in hospitals rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. There is no need to panic", he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government has developed an app to give people information about the availability of beds in hospitals."The app is ready and is undergoing testing, we will launch it by Monday", the CM said. He also urged the people to stop circulating fake videos and said: "We have to leave politics behind. The country is going through a bad time."

