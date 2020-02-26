Earthquake Of 5.0 Rocks Himachal Pradesh, 51kms From Chamba

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude rocked Himachal Pradesh, approximately 51kms from Chamba district on Wednesday. The earthquake is said to have hit the area at around 8.34 pm. The tremors of the earthquake were reportedly felt in parts of China and Pakistan. Notably, most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in the seismic sensitive zone.

This comes shortly after Chamba faced a moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 at 7.58 am earlier in the day. "The earthquake was recorded at 7.58 am. The epicentre was at a depth of 5 km, northeast of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir's border region of Chamba district, mild tremors were felt in the adjoining areas," the official of the Seismology Department had said earlier in the day.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image credits: PTI