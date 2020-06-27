Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Jammu & Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale rocked Jammu & Kashmir at 12.32 pm today, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicentre is said to be 332 km Northeast of Hanle. This earthquake comes after a series of earthquakes that have struck the Union territory over the last few weeks.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed three earthquakes within a span of three days, with the largest being recorded as 5.8 on the Richter scale. Its epicentre was said to be Tajikistan, according to the officials.

Strong tremors were felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley, last week including Srinagar, Kishtwar and Doda districts. Tremors were also felt in Jammu.

