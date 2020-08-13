Kozhikode Plane Crash: Evidence Collection Is In Process At Crash Site, Says Investigator

Following the Kozhikode plane crash, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team, which is already conducting the probe, is still collecting more evidence about the accident.

Further, the AAIB provided details of Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and has decoded what was the cause of the accident. "AAIB is going ahead with an open mind. In future, if any requirement arises, the call will be taken at that point in time."

What is the Kozhikode plane crash?

At about 7.41 pm on August 7, the Air India Express flight IX-1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur. As per MoS MEA V Muraleedharan, the plan managed to land only in the second attempt. In rainy conditions, the plane containing 190 people on board fell down 35 feet into a slope and broke into two pieces. Immediately, the Kerala government and the Centre swung into action and commenced rescue and relief operations.18 persons including Wing Commander (retd) Deepak Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar lost their lives in the flight crash.

74 passengers have been discharged from various hospitals. The Centre has announced an interim relief of Rs.10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs.2 lakh to the seriously injured and Rs.50,000 to people with minor injuries. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also announced Rs.10 lakh compensation to the kin of those who lost their lives besides bearing the medical expenses of the injured. Meanwhile, the black boxes of the flight have been recovered and an inquiry has been ordered under the Aircraft Act.

