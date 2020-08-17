Fire Breaks Out At Parliament Annexe Building's 6th Floor In Delhi; Fire Tenders At Spot

A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday. 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. As per the fire department, a short circuit in the electric meter room on the sixth floor caused the fire.

As per inputs, the first call was received at 7:30 am. It was brought under control swiftly after fire tenders arrived.

#UPDATE Delhi: The fire that broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building, has been brought under control. 7 fire tenders were engaged in the fire fighting operation. https://t.co/8b0t2sce4M — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

