Last Updated:

Fire Breaks Out At Parliament Annexe Building's 6th Floor In Delhi; Fire Tenders At Spot

A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in Delhi on Monday. 7 fire tenders are present at the spot at the time of publishing

Written By
Jay Pandya
Parliament

A fire broke out on the 6th floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday. 7 fire tenders are present at the spot. As per the fire department, a short circuit in the electric meter room on the sixth floor caused the fire. 

As per inputs, the first call was received at 7:30 am. It was brought under control swiftly after fire tenders arrived.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

(Image credits: Representative/PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all