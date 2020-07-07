Gujarat: Following Torrential Rainfall; Cattle Washed Away In A Village In Saurashtra

Following the torrential rain in Gujarat, Cattle were washed away in a village in the state's Saurashtra region, leaving many areas flooded. A video shared by ANI shows animals that appear to buffalo getting washed away in a river of high-speed waters that filled the streets of a village in Rajkot district.

Heavy rainfall continued in several parts of Saurashtra region on Monday, causing flood-like situation in some areas a day after Khambhalia taluka in Devbhoomi Dwarka district received 487 mm downpour, officials said.

"Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in Jamnagar, Dwarka and Kutch. Very heavy rainfall will lash Gir Somnath, Junagarh, Porbandar and Rajkot. Almost all the districts in Saurashtra will receive heavy rainfall today. Some relief expected tomorrow," Director of the Meteorological Department, Ahmedabad, told ANI.

Bridge in Junagadh Caves in

After an incessant rainfall, a nearly three-decade-old masonry bridge over Sabli river in Keshod taluka of Junagadh caved in after heavy rain on Monday, causing hardships to locals. Junagadh District Development Officer Praveen Chaudhary said the bridge was constructed in 1991 and was used only by locals.

"The bridge was already old and heavy vehicles were prohibited from plying on it. A warning sign was also placed near it as it was already damaged. Nobody was injured after it caved in," he said.

Earlier, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon remains "vigorous" and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Saurashtra and North and South Gujarat in next three days.

