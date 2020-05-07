Vizag Gas Leak: MoS Home Reddy Provides Update & Condolences; 'monitoring The Situation'

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy expressed his condolences to the families of people who have died due to gas leak at a private chemical plant in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, in the early hours of Thursday. Reddy Informed that he is continuously monitoring the situation and spoke to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police of the state to take stock of the situation.

He also instructed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to provide necessary relief measures.

My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today.Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I'm continuously monitoring the situation — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 7, 2020

Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. Continuously monitoring situation. Hundreds of ppl affected in unprecedented&unfortunate event. Spoke to Home Secretary, GoI & requested him to provide required aid: G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home Affairs. #VizagGasLeak — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

Eight persons, including one child, have died after a chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. 2,500 people are being evacuated. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

Dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak, complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

