Go First's Ahmedabad-Chandigarh Flight Diverted Back After Bird Hit: DGCA

A Go First flight heading from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted back to Ahmedabad after the aircraft suffered a bird hit on Thursday, August 4.

On Thursday, August 4, a Go First flight heading from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted back to Ahmedabad after the aircraft suffered a bird hit. Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed that a Go First flight G8911 heading towards Chandigarh from Ahmedabad was diverted back to Ahmedabad after an incident of bird hit was reported on Thursday, according to ANI.

As of now, there is no information regarding which part of the aircraft was hit by the bird resulting in diverting the flight back to Ahmedabad. It is pertinent to mention that a similar incident occurred earlier in July when the Go First flight which was heading to Assam's Guwahati from Delhi was diverted to Jaipur after the aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air. A day before this incident another Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, PTI reported.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)

