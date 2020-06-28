Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Dashmesh Rubber Factory In Valsad District, No Casualties

A massive fire broke out at Dashmesh Rubber Industries at Sarigam GIDC in Valsad district in the late hours of Friday. As per reports, Sarigam fire department officials reached the spot soon after learning about the incident at 12.00 am and brought the fire under control. All the labourers working at the rubber factory were safely evacuated; hence, no casualties were reported. The fire also damaged some parts of the neighbouring Navyug plastic manufacturing company.

Estimated loss of over Rs 15 crore

Fire department officials informed that there were around 25 labourers working in the factory when the fire broke out but they soon came out. Reportedly, flames were seen coming out of the factory windows. Entire raw materials and finished products were gutted in the blaze. The cause of the fire is suspected to be short circuit and the estimated loss to the company due to the fire is over Rs 15 crore, the officials informed.

The fire department officials from Daman and Silvassa also reached the spot as a single fire fighting tender was not able to douse the blaze. After eight hours, the fire was brought under control by the eight fire tenders and over 25 firefighters. Sarigam Police also reached the spot after learning about the incident.

