'Hearts Are With People Of Gujarat': Singapore, Poland Offer Condolences On Morbi Tragedy

The High Commission of Singapore in India has extended its condolences for the loss of lives during the horrific cable bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission’s official handle, on behalf of Commissioner Simon Wong expressed its sadness over the incident.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of many lives due to the collapse of the cable bridge in Morbi, Gujarat. Our thoughts and deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and the injured. Our hearts are with the people of Gujarat”, the tweet read.

As many as 134 people have died in the tragic incident which is said to have occurred at around 6:30 pm on October 30 due to overcrowding. With a capacity of just 150, hundreds more were crammed on the bridge following which the cables snapped and the structure collapsed into the waters. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki also extended his condolences saying he is "devastated with the tragedy in Gujarat".

Apart from Singapore and Poland, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry also issued a statement offering its condolences. “The Kingdom extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased and to the friendly Indian people, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery", the statement read.

Earlier in the day, several world leaders acknowledged the incident and sent their condolences to the victims and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear Madam President, dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my most sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the bridge collapse in the state of Gujarat,” the statement by the Kremlin on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin read. “Please convey the words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those affected by this disaster", the statement further read.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India also wished speedy recovery for the survivors and mourned the loss of lives.

Nine arrested over Morbi bridge tragedy

The Gujarat Police have arrested nine people linked to the Ajanta Oreva Group which was responsible for the renovation work of the bridge. The bridge was closed for around seven months for renovation which cost Rs 2 crores. Apart from the Oreva employees, the ticket collectors and a security guard of the bridge were earlier detained by the Police.

Morbi Municipality Chief Officer Sandeep Singh Zala, while speaking to Republic, admitted that the bridge wasn't given fitness clearance before reopening. "It was outsourced. It was given to them for maintenance and operation. It was given to the Ajanta Oreva company on March 7. They started the bridge work during holiday time without intimating us", he told Republic.