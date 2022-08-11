Hyderabad: Two Injured In Gas Cylinder Explosion At Restaurant In Mehdipatnam

In a tragic incident, as many as two workers were injured after two cooking gas cylinders exploded at King's Restaurant in Mehdipatnam of Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon. Police informed that the incident occurred due to a technical problem

Speaking to media, Circle Inspector (CI) of Asif Nagar Police Station Srinivas said, “Two cylinders accidentally exploded around 2 pm in the afternoon at King’s restaurant in Miraj road at Mehdipatnam intersection.” “After receiving information, police teams went to the spot and rescued people trapped inside. The fire personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire. Two people got minor injuries and they have been shifted to hospital,” Circle Inspector Srinivas added.

According to sources, the impact of the explosion ripped off the rear walls of the eatery. Police said that the rear wall of the kitchen was ripped off due to the second explosion. However, the front glass panes of the restaurant remained intact.

The owner of the restaurant has been arrested for negligence and sent to Judicial remand. A case registered under an explosive substance act.