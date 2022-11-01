Last Updated:

In Maharashtra's Amravati, A State Transport Bus Catches Fire; 35 Passengers Alight Safely

All 35 passengers had a narrow escape when the flames engulfed the state-run transport bus in Shiwangaon village in the Amravati district of Maharashtra.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Maharashtra

Image: ANI


In a tragic incident that took place in Maharashtra’s Amravati on Tuesday afternoon, a state-run transport bus caught fire, though no one was injured in the incident as all 35 passengers onboard alighted safely.

All 35 passengers had a narrow escape when the flames engulfed the bus in Shiwangaon village in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Reportedly, there is no information as to how the bus caught fire. 

According to reports, the driver noticed the fire and alerted the passengers who alighted the vehicle within minutes. Later, the fire department was informed about the incident. 

State-run transport bus catches fire in Thane

Earlier on Friday, at least 70 passengers of a state transport bus escaped when the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief, Thane Municipal Corporation Avinash Sawant said, "The incident was reported at around 9.50 AM when the bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was heading towards Bhiwandi."

READ | Maharashtra sees 169 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 1,488 as 185 recover
READ | Rs 500 cr electronics cluster project at Ranjangaon after Maharashtra loses big projects
READ | Fadnavis busts 'fake narrative' as Maharashtra loses big projects; 'MVA is responsible'
READ | PM Modi asks Rajasthan, Gujarat, MP, Maharashtra govts to prepare roadmap to develop Mangarh Dham
READ | Maharashtra govt to bring white paper on mega projects going to other states
First Published:
COMMENT