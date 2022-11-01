In Maharashtra's Amravati, A State Transport Bus Catches Fire; 35 Passengers Alight Safely

In a tragic incident that took place in Maharashtra’s Amravati on Tuesday afternoon, a state-run transport bus caught fire, though no one was injured in the incident as all 35 passengers onboard alighted safely.

All 35 passengers had a narrow escape when the flames engulfed the bus in Shiwangaon village in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. Reportedly, there is no information as to how the bus caught fire.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A state transport (ST) bus caught fire in Pimpalvihir, Amravati today; all 35 passengers who were onboard are safe. pic.twitter.com/6gyFENF8Om — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

According to reports, the driver noticed the fire and alerted the passengers who alighted the vehicle within minutes. Later, the fire department was informed about the incident.

State-run transport bus catches fire in Thane

Earlier on Friday, at least 70 passengers of a state transport bus escaped when the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) Chief, Thane Municipal Corporation Avinash Sawant said, "The incident was reported at around 9.50 AM when the bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was heading towards Bhiwandi."