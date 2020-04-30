India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 33,000; Active Cases So Far At 23,651; Death Toll At 1,074

COVID-19

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 33,050, including 23,651 active cases. While 1,074 deaths have been reported overall, around 8,325 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country. 

State-wise data:

 

ICMR releases data 

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Thursday, April 30 at 9 AM, a total of 8,30,201 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

