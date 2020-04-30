India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 33,000; Active Cases So Far At 23,651; Death Toll At 1,074

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 33,050, including 23,651 active cases. While 1,074 deaths have been reported overall, around 8,325 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

State-wise data:

Read: Ready for plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients, sought ICMR nod: Rajasthan health minister

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Thursday, April 30 at 9 AM, a total of 8,30,201 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

Read: ICMR advises states to stop usage of COVID rapid testing kits from 2 Chinese manufacturers

Read: COVID-19 lockdown: Anand Kumar of Super 30 urges govt to launch 24x7 education channel

Read: China issues stung first response as ICMR cancels 15 lakh inaccurate Covid test kits order