Kandivali Wall Collapse: All Trapped Persons Rescued After Wall Collapse In Mumbai Suburb

A rescue was mounted after many were feared trapped as a wall collapsed in a household Mumbai's Kandivali on Sunday morning. The Mumbai City Greater Municipality Disaster (MCGM) Control Room received a call at 06:10 am about the wall collapse at a house behind Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada in Kandivali. An NDRF team from RRC Andheri headed by Inspector Sachin Nalawade reached the spot. All 14 persons residing in the two-story building have been rescued while two persons who were injured have been rushed to hospitals nearby.
#MumbaiWallCollapse— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) May 10, 2020
G+1 house collapsed @ Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada, Kandavali(West) arnd 06:00. All trapped persons rescued by MCGM, Mumbai fire Brigade,Police. @NDRFHQ team on site. As reported thankfully no deaths,few injured.@PIBHomeAffairs @BhallaAjay26 @ANI @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/s76PpkzaHT