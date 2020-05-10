Kandivali Wall Collapse: All Trapped Persons Rescued After Wall Collapse In Mumbai Suburb

A rescue was mounted after many were feared trapped as a wall collapsed in a household Mumbai's Kandivali on Sunday morning. The Mumbai City Greater Municipality Disaster (MCGM) Control Room received a call at 06:10 am about the wall collapse at a house behind Sabria Masjid, Dalji Pada in Kandivali. An NDRF team from RRC Andheri headed by Inspector Sachin Nalawade reached the spot. All 14 persons residing in the two-story building have been rescued while two persons who were injured have been rushed to hospitals nearby.