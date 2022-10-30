One Killed And Two Injured In Bengaluru As Karnataka' Pothole Menace Continues

In yet another pothole-related accident in Bengaluru, one person was killed and two others were injured near Attur layout, Yelahanka during the late hours of Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Harsha, 24 years, who was studying at a private college in the city. He was riding a bike when a car hit him and he lost control while trying to dart a pothole. This is not the first such incident in the city, there have been several in the past. The city of Bengaluru has been facing pothole menace for a very long time now.

This comes even as JDS conducted a dramatic protest, five days ago, against the pothole menace in Bengaluru's Majestic area on the occasion of Diwali. The sit-in protest was led by the JDS MLC TA Sharavana along with his party workers near the Majestic railway station.

JDS mocked the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government for the poor state of roads in the city. They also gave a 15 days ultimatum to the state government as well as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) or else massive protests will be carried out across all the wards.

Karnataka HC warns BBMP over Potholes menace

Earlier this month, the Karnataka High Court warned the BBMP that the court might not be shouting at the civic body, but that does not mean it is not serious about ensuring potholes are covered in the city. The HC also asked BBMP to be honest about its work.

BBMP had earlier informed the court that 427.12 kilometres of roads were being resurfaced and the work will be completed by January 21, 2023. The Civic body was pulled up by the HC over the faulty working of the grievance cells set up to answer citizen queries on the issue of potholes. The court pointed out, "In the grievance cell some of the numbers have nine digits. Some of the phone numbers are not even working. Is that the type of grievance cell you set up?"

On October 17, a woman fell from a scooter and was hit by a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus. Post the relentless campaign by Republic, the pothole which led to the accident was later filled by the Bengaluru Civic body.