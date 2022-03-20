Kerala: Temporary Gallery Collapses During Football Match In Malappuram, Over 200 Injured

In a shocking incident, a temporary gallery collapsed during a football match at Kerala’s Malappuram on Saturday. The incident took place on Saturday night when a local football tournament was underway at Poongod. According to the police, a large number of people had climbed over the stands without any safety concern, which led to the accident.

According to the local police, more than 1000 people made their way into the gallery to watch a football match. The gallery collapsed around 9.30 PM when the football match, which was part of a local football tournament was underway. Around 200 people suffered injuries in the accident, the police said as reported by ANI. The police also added that five were under treatment with serious injuries.

Overcrowding causes disaster at football match

The sudden collapse of the stands caused panic among people. Many football fans were left with injuries caused by the fall as well as the stampede. All injured persons were rushed to nearby hospitals in and around Malappuram.

According to local reports, several children were also left injured in the incident. Locals have come forward to claim that the organiser's inability to restrict the crowd from entering the temporary gallery caused the accident. The gallery made of wood and ropes were not strong enough to hold such large crowds. Fans had rushed in to watch the local sevens football match, which is a common event in the northern parts of Kerala.

Image: ANI