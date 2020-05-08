14 Migrant Workers Mowed Down By Goods Train In Maharashtra: Police Official

In an unfortunate incident, 14 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI.

An accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. RPF and local police are reaching spot to asses the situation. More details awaited: Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

19 people came in contact with a goods train

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added. According to sources, around 19 people came in contact with a goods train, out of which two are injured and undergoing treatment while the remaining three are safe.