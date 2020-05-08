Last Updated:

14 Migrant Workers Mowed Down By Goods Train In Maharashtra: Police Official

Fourteen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad on Friday. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, officials said.

Written By
Jay Pandya
Aurangabad

In an unfortunate incident, 14 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI.

19 people came in contact with a goods train

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added. According to sources, around 19 people came in contact with a goods train, out of which two are injured and undergoing treatment while the remaining three are safe. 

