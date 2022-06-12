Maharashtra: One Dead, Seven Injured After Part Of Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai

In a tragic incident, one person died and seven others suffered injuries after a ceiling slab of the sixth floor of a housing society in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, collapsed and fell through the subsequent floors to the ground floor of the building on Saturday.

Maharashtra | One person who was injured in a building slab collapse in Navi Mumbai yesterday, succumbs to his injuries. — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh Nadar while those injured are Nisha Dharmani, 48, Riya Dharmani, 20, Sonali Godbole, 29, Adityaraj Godbole, 15, Soumitra Godbole, 50, Lalita Tyagarajan, 80, and Subramanyam Tyagarajan, 84.

On Saturday, the rescue team reached the accident spot and started the rescue operation. So far, seven people have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

(Image: ANI)