Last Updated:

Maharashtra: One Dead, Seven Injured After Part Of Building Collapses In Navi Mumbai

One person died and seven others suffered injuries after a ceiling slab on the sixth floor of a housing society in Nerul, Navi Mumbai collapsed on Saturday.

Written By
Megha Rawat
Maharashtra

Image: PTI


In a tragic incident, one person died and seven others suffered injuries after a ceiling slab of the sixth floor of a housing society in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, collapsed and fell through the subsequent floors to the ground floor of the building on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh Nadar while those injured are Nisha Dharmani, 48, Riya Dharmani, 20, Sonali Godbole, 29, Adityaraj Godbole, 15, Soumitra Godbole, 50, Lalita Tyagarajan, 80, and Subramanyam Tyagarajan, 84.

On Saturday, the rescue team reached the accident spot and started the rescue operation. So far, seven people have been rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. 

READ | Eight held for taking bets on IPL matches in Navi Mumbai

(Image: ANI)

Navi-Mumbai Commissioner Abhijit Bhangar said, "Seven people have been shifted to hospital after a slab of the sixth floor of a building collapsed to the ground floor in Navi Mumbai. Rescue operations are underway."

READ | Navi Mumbai cops nab Uttarakhand man with revolvers
READ | Navi Mumbai: Man murdered in APMC market
READ | CIDCO evicts over 3,000 buildings in Navi Mumbai airport area
READ | Maharashtra: 7 injured after portion of building collapses in Navi Mumbai
Tags: Maharashtra, Navi Mumbai, Abhijit Bangar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND