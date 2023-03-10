Major Fire At Mumbai Film City: Fire On Sets Of TV Serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin

A major fire broke out on the set of a TV serial “Gum hai Kisike Pyaar Mein” on Friday. According to sources, the fire confined to a ground-floored film studio in the area of about 2000 sq. feet in Goregaon film city in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) no injuries have been reported as of now.

The fire has now escalated to Level 3.

Eight fire engines of the Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot and the dousing operation was underway, PTI reported.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...