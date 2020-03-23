Mamata Banerjee Chairs All Party Meet At Secretariat Over Corona Outbreak

As West Bengal heads to a lockdown from 5 pm on Monday till the 27th of March, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to head an all-party meeting in the State Secretariat, Nabanna. The Chief Minister who has been spreading mass awareness on the does and don'ts of corona 2019 virus, is to chair the meet.

The meeting at the state secretariat at 4 pm will be on the current Coronavirus outbreak. Senior BJP leaders Sayantan Basu and Jayprakash Majumdar are to attend the meeting. Other opposition leaders of the Left and Congress to attend as well. Earlier, a cabinet meeting was scheduled to be held which was cancelled in view of the Covid-19 cases being reported in the state and an all-party meeting was called on Monday. With 7 confirmed cases in Bengal, the mass campaign of the Bengal government against any possible case is being seen carefully by all quarters of the opposition.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had called for a meeting with all the representatives of private and government hospitals along with diagnostic centres at her office in Nabanna, state secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was to know the steps taken by private hospitals for coronavirus. CM Banerjee had spoken heavily on an alliance between public and private hospitals to counter the virus scare. Mamata Banerjee even lauded the ID&BG hospital in Beliaghata for its work under pressure, where the only positive patients are monitored.

With 3 more confirmed cases of corona 2019 virus in Kolkata tested positive on late Sunday evening, the list has shot up to 7. The newly added 3 are the parents and domestic help of the 22-year-old patient who returned to Kolkata from the United Kingdom and was kept in-home quarantine.

At the hour of a major humanitarian crisis, massive political unity across all lines was seen a week back when an all-party meet was initiated by the State Election Commission and the postponing of the Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporation elections were witnessed.