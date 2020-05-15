COVID-19: Manipur Village Sets Up Bamboo Huts With Basic Amenities To Quarantine Returnees

As people stranded in different parts of the country are returning to their home towns amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Naga village in Manipur has set up quarantine cottages for returnees with all basic amenities. A total number of 80 bamboo cottages have been built by the Tungjoy Village Council as a quarantine facility for its villagers.

The Poumai (tribe) Naga village in Paomata sub-division of Senapati district bordering Nagaland is about 110 km north of Manipur's capital Imphal.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh taking to Twitter saluted the efforts of the Tungjoy Village authorities for setting up 80 bamboo huts as a quarantine facility for their villagers who are returning back from different states. He further informed that each hut is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, electricity with a charging socket and water supply at various locations.

My salute ,Tungjoy Village Authority have set up 80 huts for quarantine of their villagers who are going to come from outside the state. Each hut is fitted with a bed, separate toilet, gas table, electricity with charging socket. Water supply is provided at various locations. pic.twitter.com/lRCDFvzlIQ — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 12, 2020

Union Minister of State (Ind Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to address the effort. In his Tweet, Singh said 'Northeast shows the way' by applauding the state and its Chief Minister.

#Northeast shows the way.

Kudos #Manipur and CM Sh @NBirenSingh .

Tungjoy Village Authority have set up 80 huts for Quarantine for their villagers who are going to come from outside the State.Each hut fitted with bed,separate toilet,gas table,water supply and charging socket. pic.twitter.com/oReVSitRrj — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 12, 2020

The tin-roofed cottages, made of bamboo and other local materials, have been electrified. Each cottage meant for one person is fitted with separate beds, separate toilet, gas table, and electricity with a charging socket.

(With inputs from agency)