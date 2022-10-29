Last Updated:

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Bihar's Aurangabad, At Least 25 People Injured

At least 25 people were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a house in Bihar's Aurangabad district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Press Trust Of India
Bihar

The incident happened when the family of Anil Goswami, who owns the house, was cooking for Chhath Puja around 2.30 am, they said.

Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot but exploding cooking gas cylinders further fuelled the blaze, they added. Those injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital, officials said. An investigation is underway to identify the cause of the fire, they said.

