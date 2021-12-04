MV Aviator-MV Atlantic Grace Collision: Vessels Extricated Safely, No Oil Spill Reported

Taking to the microblogging site, the Indian Coast Guard informed that the MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace which collided in Gujarat's Gulf of Kutch on November 26 night have been extricated safely on Saturday morning. MV Atlantic is underway to Kandla while MV Aviator is being towed to the port of refuge.

"Update #Collision btwn MV Aviator & MV Atlantic Grace - Both vessels extricated safely at 0715h today," Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said adding that no oil spill has been reported while ICG pollution response vessel Samudra Pavak in the vicinity.

"Merchant ships entangled after collision on 27 Nov are separated today. No Oil slick or environmental threat was observed. @IndiaCoastGuard Pollution Control ship remains in the vicinity," PRO Defence, Gujarat tweeted.

The major collision between MV Aviator and MV Atlantic Grace occurred on November 26 at the Gulf of Kutch. However, no casualties were reported. The crew on board was safe. The vessels were reportedly hit due to a navigational error.

About Gulf of Kutch

Gulf of Kutch extends between the Rann of Kachchh and the Kathiawar Peninsula. Reaching eastward for around180 km, the width of the gulf varies from 16 to 65 km. The port at the start of the gulf is Okha. Other ports include Kandla, Bedi and Mandvi.

The gulf is one of the primary routes for all the oil trade shipments of India and remains bust most of the time. It has witnessed several oil spills in the past years. The Gulf of Kutch is known for its daily times with the highest potential of tidal energy generation. In the year 2012, vessel traffic service (VTS) was opened in the Gulf of Kutch by the joint initiative of Kandla Port Trust, the Directorate General of Lighthouses And Lightships of India and Gujarat Maritime Board.

It is one of the largest VTS systems covering a water area of 16,500 square km. Extending from Koteshwar to Okha, it has nine radars, six-port monitoring stations and three repeater stations. Two additional monitoring stations of the Coast Guard at Okha and Jakhau and one station of Navy at Okha are also integrated into the system.