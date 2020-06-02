Odisha To Use Drones To Spary Insecticides On Locusts; Control Rooms Set Up In Bhubaneswar

In preparation for a possible locust attack, the Odisha Government has planned to use drones to spray insecticides in remote and difficult areas. Pawan Kumar Agarwal, the Vice-Chancellor of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) on Monday revealed that the state government had already set up control rooms in Bhubaneswar to coordinate and tackle the locust menace in the state.

"If locusts swarms enter Odisha, they may damage crops in western Odisha because after that monsoon will reach the state and affect locusts' movement," he said "Control rooms in Bhubaneswar and all districts have been set up to coordinate efforts for combating locusts menace. The Government will use drones to spray insecticides in remote or difficult areas," added the Vice-Chancellor.

Yesterday, state Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo that there is a great likelihood of Odisha becoming victim to locusts, who are said to be moving towards the state after wreaking havoc in states like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. As per the latest information, the trans-border pests are likely to enter west Odisha districts such as Sundergarh, Bargarh, Kalahandi, and Bolangir and cause damage to vegetable plantations and trees.

Meanwhile, issuing an advisory for an impending locust attack, the Odisha government on Tuesday appointed nodal officers to each district who will be sensitized on how to deal with the locust swarm. As it has been predicted that a locust invasion is possible around June 15, the Centre and Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has issued the advisory, including instructions to more than 8 lakh farmers.

(With ANI Inputs)