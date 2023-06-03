Odisha Train Tragedy: West Bengal BJP Chief Visits Balasore Hospital, Speaks With Injured

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar arrived in Odisha on Saturday following a tragic incident in which three trains collided in the Balasore district leading to massive death and destruction. The saffron party leader visited a hospital in Balasore to meet the injured passengers of Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express who were undergoing treatment.

Majumdar arrived at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore after the tragic train accident between Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. According to the officials, around 900 people suffered injuries while at least 238 people have been killed in this train accident.

#WATCH | Train accident in Odisha's Balasore | West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar interacts with the injured in Fakir Mohan Medical College & Hospital in Balasore pic.twitter.com/Z7YilV6lcv — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

Upon his arrival at the hospital, Majumdar was seen engaging in conversations with the injured individuals. He also assessed the situation at the hospital. Earlier, while speaking to ANI about the tragedy, Majumdar expressed his condolences, stating, "We, the people of West Bengal, stand by the bereaved families of the victims from Bengal as well as other states." He further emphasised that the BJP would extend all possible assistance by collaborating with the Railways and the state government.

"We can’t bring back the ones we have lost in this accident but will provide all possible help to the Railways as well as the state government. We will try to provide relief to as many distressed persons as possible," Majumdar stated.

Death toll rises to 238

According to officials, the death toll in the Odisha train accident has increased to 238. "As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro.," South East Railway said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived at the accident spot and took stock of the situation. "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. The best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it," he told reporters.

"Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," he added.