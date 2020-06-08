OIL Well Blow-out: Company Says 'gas Flowing Uncontrollably'; Experts Inspect Assam Well

In a major development, Oil India Limited (OIL) has stated, on Monday, that the oil well blown out in Assam's Dulaijan, near Tinsukia district is flowing gas uncontrollably. OIL has also updated the three experts from Singapore are currently at the site. Currently, OIL is in the final assembling process of the Well Control Operation mechanism to begin the control process. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is at the site assisting in relief operation and clearing the site.

On May 27, a major blowout took place at a producing gas well of OIL at Baghjan, next to Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, as per reports. This had forced the administration to evacuate around 2,500 people from 650 families living nearby as natural gas kept sprouting continuously. The equipment to begin the controlling of the oilwell was delayed due to excessive rainfall. OIL has started to do the environmental impact assessment study and bioremediation process due to the oil blowout.

The arrival of the three experts of Singapore based firm Alert Disaster Control was delayed due to clearances of official formalities at Singapore related to COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, OIL stated that with very limited space and non-availability of open space above the wellhead, the company was facing a huge risk with the placement of Blow Out Preventer (BOP). In order to subdue or kill the well, drilling mud will have to be pumped immediately after capping the well by the BOP, which is currently underway.

While OIL has stated that there are no fatalities due to the blowout, it has requested the District Magistrate of Assam’s Tinsukia to probe the reported deaths of four people due to possible pollution from blowout. “As on date, there is no report of any such very serious health issues due to the blowout. OIL has requested the DM of Tinsukia to investigate the matter so that the real cause of the deaths could be ascertained,” the statement said.

