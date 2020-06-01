Operation Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa Arrives In Colombo To Bring Back Stranded Indians

The Indian Navy Ship (INS) Jalashwa on Monday morning arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to continue with the mission of bringing back stranded Indian citizens amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The ship is expected to embark on approximately 700 Indian Nationals. Earlier, the INS Jalashwa had repatriated 1286 citizens from Male, Maldives.

The repatriation is a part of the 'Operation Samudra Setu', which is a part of the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to bring stranded Indians back home from various countries like the UK, the UAE, the US, Maldives, Bahrain, and Singapore. The INS Jalashwa is the country's second-largest warship of 16,900-tonnes after aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. The ship can carry around 800 to 1000 people.

'Operation Samudra Setu'

Earlier last month, the Indian Navy in an official statement had said that three Naval warships have sailed out to bring back Indian citizens from Maldives and United Arab Emirates (UAE) who are stranded due to Coronavirus pandemic. These warships include INS Jalashwa, INS Magar, and INS Shardul and these will return to Kochi. The INS Magar and INS Shardul are Southern Naval Command ships, while INS Jalashwa is from Eastern Naval Command.

The Centre is also operating flights to repatriate stranded Indians across the globe. The first phase of evacuation by air had started on May 7.

