Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a high-level meeting to review the situation related to the tragic train accident in Odisha's Balasore that claimed the lives of at least 238 people. Government sources say the PM is expected to visit the accident site on Saturday afternoon. The Prime Minister is expected to reach Bhubaneshwar around 2:30pm, head straight to Balasore by a chopper, and then return to Cuttack. After that, he is expected to hold another review meeting with the Odisha administration.

PM @narendramodi is leaving for Odisha where he will review the situation in the wake of the train mishap. June 3, 2023

On Friday, PM Modi expressed his grief over the horrifying train accident between Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. "Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," he tweeted.

The PM further stated that he spoke with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Stating that the rescue operations are underway. PM Modi assured that all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2023

Railway Minister visits site

On Saturday morning, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot and took stock of the situation. "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. The best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it," he told reporters.

"Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration. A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," he added.