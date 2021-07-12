PM Modi Extends Help To Himachal Govt After Cloudburst; Prays For Safety Of Residents

Taking cognizance of the damage caused by a cloudburst and intense flood in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured that authorities are working with the state government to provide possible relief to the affected people.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and that authorities are working with the state government. "All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," he wrote further.

A cloudburst was reported in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, which led to a rise in the Bhaksunag waterfall, resulting in an intense flood. Various other parts of the state, including Shimla and Mcleodganj, have been experiencing heavy rainfall, and damage to property is being reported from all corners.

Taking cognizance of the damage caused by the natural calamity, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur alerted the officials to prepare for rescue work and any unforeseen situation that may result from the floods hereafter. He also requested the residents and tourists to avoid going near rivers, lakes, and other water bodies.

Himachal cloudburst

Horrific images surfaced from the affected areas show cars plunging into floodwater and massive damage to property. Police, as well as local administration and SGRF teams, have been deployed to rescue people from the flood-hit regions.

Praying for everyone’s safety in Dharamshala. Worrying visuals coming in from there after massive rainfall due to Cloudburst in Bhagsu, #Dharamsala pic.twitter.com/XRVWkivDKj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 12, 2021

Amit Shah dials CM Jai Ram Thakur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier called Chief CM Jairam Thakur to take stock of the situation in Dharamshala. Shah also informed via Twitter that National Disaster Responses Force (NDRF) is about to reach Himachal Pradesh. He added that the situation is being continuously monitored by the Home Ministry and that all possible help will be provided to the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The reports of cloudburst and subsequent floods comes a day after the weather department issued an orange weather warning of heavy rains on July 12 and 13 and a yellow weather warning for July 14 and 15.