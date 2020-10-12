Mumbai Power Cut LIVE Updates: CM Chairs Key Meeting; Inquiry Committee Set Up

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut announced that a four-member inquiry committee has been set up with a mandate to examine the causes of the power failure and to find out if it was caused due to negligence. The probe will also find out why only 50% of the repair of the GIS system was done. The committee will also suggest measures to be adopted to avoid such incidents in the future.
The committee will submit its report within a week. Further, the MahaTransco has been directed to conduct root cause analysis and a technical audit of the transmission systems in the state. The repair and maintenance protocol will be strengthened.
CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray held a meeting to discuss today's power outage in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. Minister for Energy @NitinRaut_INC , MoS Energy @prajaktdada and officials from concerned departments were present for the meeting. pic.twitter.com/3tqjoLgl0r— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) October 12, 2020
Tata Power released a statement explaining the reasons for the power outage and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the customers.
“Based on the preliminary assessment of the situation, Tata Power would like to inform that today many parts of Mumbai experienced an unforeseen electricity failure starting at 10 am in the morning due to tripping of MSETCL’s 400 KV transmission system at Kalwa which supplies to Mumbai and adjoining areas. MSETCLs 400kV Pune-Kalwa line was under forced shutdown since yesterday due to R-Y phase fault.
It is understood that MSETCL had taken emergency shutdown for 400 KV Kalwa- Padghe line -1 at 6.54hrs today morning to attend fault and was expected to be revived by 09:30hr, but could not revive it.
As understood, at 09:58hrs 400kV Kalwa-Padghe-2 carrying 633 MW tripped. The flow on Pune-Kharghar rose upto 900MW and tripped at 10:00hrs resulting in load drop in Mumbai system.
Mumbai’s islanding system that saves the city from major power outages was separated, however it could not hold as additional 900MW load dropped at 10:05hrs.
Tata Power swiftly began restoration work to bring back supply from the 3 Hydro units and Trombay gas and coal units as soon as the MSETCL transmission lines were connected. Tata Power started restoring supply to its consumers progressively from 12 noon onwards.
Tata Power regrets the inconvenience caused to its consumers due to this unforeseen event in power failure due to the transmission system failure leading to the cascading impact to all downstream suppliers of electricity including Tata Power, BEST and its consumers.”
Union Power Minister RK Singh stated that the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially. Out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored. He assured that the remaining will be restored soon. Stressing that the national grid is fine, he noted that the problem happened in some parts of the state grid. Singh added that a team from the Central Authority would be sent to Mumbai that will sit down with the state transmission authority and find out where the problem was and how it started. He said that there will be a discussion on the steps to be taken so it doesn't happen again.
As per sources, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting at 4 pm to take stock of the situation after the major power failure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
As Mumbai came to standstill after a grid failure caused a major power outage across the megapolis on Monday, Hindi cine personalities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor Nimrat Kaur and filmmaker Kunal Kohli urged people to stay calm.
Maharashtra's Power Minister Nitin Raut said the electricity supply in Mumbai was interrupted around 10 am during maintenance and repair work at Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's 400 kv Kalwa-Padgha centre.
In a Twitter post, Raut said the Kalwa-Padgha transmission line tripped, leading to power outages in Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai. "Consequently, cascading the power failure to Mumbai-Thane & Mumbai suburban city. It will be restored in approximately an hour," he tweeted.
Bachchan, who celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday, was one of the first celebrities to react on the power outage in the city
T 3688 - Entire city in power outage .. somehow managing this message .. keep calm all shall be well ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 12, 2020
Kohli requested his social media followers to not panic.
Another #power tussle in Mumbai?! #powercut #poweroutage stay calm, there’s truly no shortage of #power in Mumbai.— kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 12, 2020
Hi retrograde Mercury! Missed you 👍🏼🙌🏼😘 #MumbaiPowerFailure— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 12, 2020
Veteran actor Anupam Kher and music composer Armaan Malik also shared their concerns over the power outage.
Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like hospitals are also being restored: Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut
Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like Hospitals are also being restored. pic.twitter.com/yIul8TLUS5— Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020
Power supply restored at Municipal Head Office, A ward, B ward, C Ward, D ward, H/W ward, R/C, S ward, K/E & K/W ward, says BMC. Western, Central & Harbour Railway traffic restored at 1226 hrs.
एका तासात वीज पूर्ववत सुरू होईल . वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत झाल्यानंतर ज्या कारणामुळे तांत्रिक बिघाड झाला त्याची चौकशी करण्यात येईल.— Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020
Trains between CSMT-Panvel on Harbour Line have resumed. We're trying to restore services between CSMT-Kalyan, CSMT-Karjat/Kasara. Long-distance trains from Mumbai rescheduled, and incoming trains regulated at interchange points: CPRO, Central Railway
