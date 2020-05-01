Ravi Shankar Highlights The Need For Digital Technologies To Fight Coronavirus

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday emphasised on the need for a coordinated global response using digital technologies to fight the Coronavirus pandemic during the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial virtual meeting.

Represented India at the meeting of #G20 Digital Economy Ministers held through video conferencing to discuss the challenges posed by #COVID19 pandemic and to forge a globally coordinated response harnessing digital technologies organised by @g20org pic.twitter.com/j6xAxJVPpH — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 30, 2020

During the virtual meeting, the minister also focused on the need for developing more resilient global supply chains that use modern innovations and are digitally connected. "India is an attractive destination for businesses who are willing to set up such resilient supply chains," he added.

Prasad further discussed the tremendous role played by Indian IT/ITeS industry in providing uninterrupted support to global businesses during COVID-19 by switching to work from home mode. "Work from home may become a new norm," he said.

He also spoke about innovations such as the AarogyaSetu app, geo-fencing for quarantine management, direct benefit transfer and other digital technologies before the ministers from other G20 member countries.

(Wih inputs from agency)