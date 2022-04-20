Punjab: 7 Members From One Family Charred To Death In Fire Accident In Ludhiana

In a tragic fire incident in Punjab's Ludhiana, seven members of one family were charred to death in their hut. According to the police officials, five children along with their parents were charred to death in Ludhiana.

The fire incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday. Fire tenders were immediately called, however, none of them survived. According to police, the deceased were migrant labourers. According to the PTI, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Ludhiana, Surinder Singh, said that they were migrant labourers and were asleep in their hut near the municipal garbage dump yard on Tibba road here.

However, the reason behind this fire incident, in which seven people were charred to death, is yet to be found.

Fire broke out in several vehicles

Earlier, a sudden fire broke out on the evening of April 16 in multiple vehicles outside Division No 7 Police Station, Ludhiana. "As soon as the information was received, the fire brigade vehicles reached & doused the fire," Mandeep Singh, Fire Officer told ANI.