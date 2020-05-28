Punjab Revises Guidelines For Domestic Passengers, COVID Test Only For Symptomatic Cases

Three days after domestic flight services resumed in the state, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government has revised the guidelines for domestic passengers. The new guidelines issued on Thursday states that there will be no COVID test for all passengers arriving at the airport and railway station. It has now said that only symptomatic passengers will be tested for COVID.and 14-days home quarantine is mandatory for all passengers instead of institutional quarantine.

Earlier it had said that all the passengers (symptomatic and asymptomatic) will be sampled of COVID and will have to go through institutional quarantine.

Previous guidelines

Punjab government had earlier released its own guidelines for all passengers domestic as well as international via rail, rail and buses. It said that all those who enter Punjab whether on domestic flights or trains or buses, will have to compulsorily undergo home quarantine for 14 days. It stated mandatory usage of its COVA App for all returnees. Moreover, the state has also mentioned that frequent inter-state travellers like MP/MLA, salespersons, doctors, journalists, traders, executives, engineers, consultants need not be home-quarantined.

The 12 guidelines (similar to Centre's guidelines) advised downloading Aarogya Setu app, mandates face masks during travel, sanitisation of airports, bus terminals, railway stations, thermal screening. The guidelines stated that asymptomatic passengers are permitted to travel, but will be advised to self-monitor for 14 days. Meanwhile, symptomatic patients will be nearest COVID health facility, with mild symptomatic patients given the option of home quarantine - if they test negative. The Centre has also advised asymptomatic people to inform district surveillance officer if they develop symptoms.

Punjab's Covid-19 battle

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Punjab rose to 2,106 after 25 more people tested positive for the infection, according to a medical bulletin. There are 148 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state. Five more patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries to 1,918, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will take a final decision on further extending the coronavirus-induced lockdown on May 30 after a review meeting with the departments concerned on the overall COVID-19 situation in the state. He will announce the government's decision on lifting or further extension of the lockdown thereafter.

