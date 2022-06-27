Robots Not Only Dousing Fires But Also Saving Firemen's Lives: Delhi Fire Service

Not only has the Delhi Fire Service got a shot in the arm with the induction of two robots but they are also turning out lifesavers for firemen by gauging the type of fire and its severity.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS), two robots were inducted into the city's firefighting fleet by the Kejriwal government last month after a massive fire ripped through a building in Mundka, killing 27 people.

These robots navigate through narrow lanes, reach spaces inaccessible to humans and perform tasks too risky for people. These remote-controlled robots are able to douse fires in narrow streets, warehouses, basements, forests, and even enter oil and chemical tankers.

"It enables the extinguishing and rescue teams to penetrate the fire source directly, even under most difficult circumstances. It also offers safe working conditions for fire-fighters and rescue-teams. It is a rugged machine that can withstand the rigors of severe operating conditions and confines spaces," a senior fire official said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said these robots have been purchased for a special purpose, basically for large scale areas like godowns and huge factories where the fire-fighters are not informed about the kind of materials stacked inside the building.

Besides, it also helps to understand the type of fire and analyse its extent. This can also alert the firemen in case of presence of chemicals inside the building if any, he said.

The director explained that "Robot can do fire-fighting operations from distance. In it's absence, our firemen go inside the fire with the horse pipes. Now, the advantage is that our men could stay back and send the robot inside the buildings where massive fires are being witnessed so that it can analyse the situation and alert our men about the extent of fire.

"Especially in case of any blast or crisis during the fire-fighting operation, life of our men could be saved and none of them would be injured or lose their lives," he said.

Recalling the massive fire that broke out in a plastic granules godown on Sunday, the officer said, that fire was such that it led to a blast and the entire third floor of the building collapsed subsequently.

"So, when the blast occurred, the robot was indulged in firefighting operations. So our firemen were safe. No one was injured. It is being used where the life of firemen is in danger, where we are unaware of the kind of materials inside the building or if there is a possibility of a blast and where large amount of water is required," Garg added.

According to fire department, this machine can be operated remotely from a distance of 300 metres. It will not be affected by fire, smoke, heat, or any other adverse condition.

These robots have proved to "be major troubleshooters for firefighters. After the induction of these robots, there has been a drastic reduction in the risk that the firefighters have to put up with.

"These robots are also be capable of releasing high water pressure at the rate of 2,400 litres per minute. The wireless remote attached to this robot is capable of controlling the spray of water. This means that the robot can douse fire even in places which firefighters cannot possibly access," the fire department said.

On Sunday, when a massive fire broke out in a godown stocked with plastic granules in northwest Delhi's Badli area, the robot was used "extensively" to douse the fire and no one was injured in the incident.

This was the second incident where the robot was used by the fire department. Even last month, the robot was used during another fire incident in Delhi, the fire department said.

"This time, we have extensively used a robot to control the blaze. We had no idea what was inside the premises. It was a big fire and the godown had been sealed for the last two years. With the help of the robot, we sprayed water inside and our men were not exposed to the fire," he said.

The robot clears away smoke, heat, toxic gases and reduces the intensity of the fire, allowing fire-fighters and rescue teams to follow safely. Using state of the art control elements ensure easy handling and high precision operation. As a high performance machine, it is highly flexible and easy to service, the fire official said. PTI AMP RCJ

