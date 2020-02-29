Sonbhadra: Four Labourers Feared Trapped After a Stone Mining Accident, Two Evacuated

In a tragic accident, around four labourers are feared trapped in a stone mine in Markundi area near Sonbhadra after a rock slipped from the mine causing a landslide. According to reports, a total of six labourers were working in the mine when the accident took place.

As per reports, while two persons have been evacuated, four others are still trapped in the landslide. The evacuated persons have been reportedly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rescue operations underway

As per reports, the district officer and police reached the accident spot immediately after receiving information about it. Further, an NDRF team has been called in for assistance and the rescue operations are currently underway. Speaking to the news agency ANI, District Magistrate S Rajalingam said, "We are being told that around 6 people were working here. 2 have been rescued & taken to a hospital. They're stable. The rescue operation is on. NDRF has been informed."

Earlier in 2012, around 13 people had died in a mining accident in Billi Markundi, stated reports.

(Image Source: ANI)