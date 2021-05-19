'Super Cyclone Yash' Hurtling Towards Sundarbans In Bengal? Met Dept Issues Forecast

Update:

In the latest upodate, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the likely formation of a low pressure area over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal around May 22. IMD stated that the low pressure area was very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours and forecast the cyclpnic storm to reach the coasts of West bengal and Odisha on 26 May.

After Cyclone Amphan left its mark on Kolkata last year, reports of another powerful cyclone hurtling towards Bay of Bengal began doing the rounds on social media. These suggested that 'super cyclone' named 'Cyclone Yash' was heading towards Bengal on May 23 and 25 with a ferocity that will parallel Amphan. Agencies reported that a low depression formed in the East Central Bay would turn into a 'super cyclone' which will make landfall in Sundarbans. The news of a super cyclone in Bengal caught wildfire fire especially with Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc across the Western coast of India.

Met Dept quashes rumours on Cyclone Yaas

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre had clarified that no such warning has been issued on super Cyclone Yash.

"As of now, we have only issued a statement about a low-pressure trough likely to form over east-central Bay of Bengal and its adjoining area around May 23. We are closely monitoring the development of this system," said the Met Department in an official release.

The likelihood of 'Cyclone Yaas' (wrongly spelt as Cyclone Yash) is only limited to a low-pressure area which is expected to form by next week. If the low-pressure system intensifies, Cyclone Yaas will take formation. The Meteorological Department has clarified, that in the likelihood of such a development, a forecast and a warning will be issued.

Cyclone Tauktae update

Meanwhile, after making landfall in Gujarat, Cyclone Tauktae weakened considerably. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan, on Tuesday, informed that the 'worst is over' and Cyclone Tauktae will "become a depression" by the end of Tuesday.

The cyclone is now expected to move towards North India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and wind due to the storm in different parts of Punjab and Haryana. The change in weather will be witnessed in Punjab and Haryana between May 19-20.