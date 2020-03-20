The Debate
Tamil Nadu: 8 Casualties And 11 People Injured In Explosion At Fireworks Factory

Accidents & Disasters

8 persons died while 11 sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Sippiparai near Sattur town in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu

On Friday, 8 persons died while 11 sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Sippiparai near Sattur town in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. When the mishap happened, approximately 30 workers were inside the factory. The blast reportedly took place when the workers were handling the chemicals to manufacture fancy fireworks. 

As per reports, the factory did not have a license to manufacture fancy firecrackers. The fire personnel managed to put out the flames after enormous efforts.  

 

