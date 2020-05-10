Tamil Nadu: Water Tanker, Bus Collide At Karur-Salem Highway, 25 Injuries Reported

A water tanker and a bus collided at Karur-Salem National Highway in Tamil Nadu reportedly leaving 25 injured on Sunday. IT employees and students hailing from Kerala's Kottayam were said to be on board the bus. They were people who were stranded in Bengaluru due to the Coronavirus lockdown and were returning home. No deaths have been reported so far.

Returning to Kerala

For this, the passengers were provided a special bus with e-pass to make this trip to Kerala. According to reports, the incident happened at the Ram Nagar highway crossing when the bus collided with a crossing water tanker. Visuals show the front side of the bus severely damaged and police officers patrolling the area to start with the probe.

Passers-by took the 24 passengers and the driver to a nearby hospital. The incident is said to be the first road accident in the State after the lockdown was announced.

