'TIMS Hospital No Better Than Dumping Yard': Congress Slams Telangana Govt Over Covid

TPCC (Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee) working president and MP Revanth Reddy who visited the Telanagana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) on Sunday claimed that the condition of the COVID-19 hospital resembles a dumping yard.

The Telangana State government had recently declared TIMS as a COVID-19 facility, which was earlier the Gachibowli sports complex. Initially, only Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad was dedicated for Coronavirus patients, however as the positive cases increased in the state, the government decided to use TIMS. The state government had allotted a budget and assigned staff to the new facility.

'Failed Government'

Revanth Reddy said that the government failed in tackling the COVID-19 situation by declaring an ‘unskilled facility’ as Coronavirus Hospital. He also pointed stated that there were no patients or doctors there.

"You can clearly see in this visit what has come out, this is the status of Telangana Government seriousness to this pandemic situation. The State Government has completely failed, they are not trying to treat any Coronavirus patient, yet it has confidently announced that on March 27 the TIMS Hospital will start and the TIMS will possess 1500 beds and more than 100 doctors will be available." "But it has been three months now, the condition of the hospital is like a dumping yard, there are only four guards guarding the hospital and no patients nor doctors are here," the MP said.

The total number of positive cases in Telangana surged to 4,974 while the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 185 as of date.

