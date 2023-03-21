Last Updated:

WATCH: Earthquake Caught On Netizens' Cameras, From Kashmir To Delhi & Punjab To UP

According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake of 6.6 magnitude has been traced to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Earthquake

Delhi along with several parts of northern India felt tremors after an earthquake struck late Tuesday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter of the earthquake has been traced to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and the magnitude has been measured at 6.6. Moreover, the earthquake is said to have originated around 156 km below the surface and about 133 km of Fayzabad in Afghanistan. 

On the Indian side, the tremors were strong enough to affect telecommunications in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir which also got shaken. 

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, several people left their houses and rushed to open space as the tremors rippled across northern India. Delhi residents, meanwhile, said that the tremors lasted for more than a minute. No casualties have been reported so far. The shock waves also reached parts of Punjab.

Netizens share videos of tremors

(*Unverified video)

(*Unverified video) 

(*Unverified video) 

Strong earthquake rattles Pakistan, residents flee homes
