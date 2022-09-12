Youth In Tamil Nadu Climbs Atop Train To Wave Flag; Gets Electrocuted

In a tragic update from the state of Tamil Nadu, a young man on Sunday lost his life in Paramkudi after getting electrocuted atop a train engine when he had climbed onto the roof of the train to wave a flag.

Mukesh, a 22-year-old man from Devakottai, who had arrived to pay respects to iconic Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran, climbed atop a train from Paramakudi. Just when he was about to wave a flag, he got electrocuted and was thrown off the train. The youth was immediately rushed to a hospital, however, he was later declared dead. The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the main opposition party AIADMK were among those who paid tributes to Dalit leader and freedom fighter, Immanuel Sekaran on the occasion of his 65th death anniversary.

As per local media reports, some youngsters had barged into the Paramkudi railway station, and that is when the youth jumped onto the engine of the Tiruchi-Rameswaram Express train, minutes before the electrocution took place.

Electrocution cases in India

Tragic electrocutions have been taking place in several parts of the country. On September 6, a young woman from Karnataka's Bengaluru named Akhila lost her life after she was electrocuted in the middle of the road. The cause of the 23-year-old's death is being blamed on the negligence of BESCOM and BBMP as she died of electrocution. The incident took place in Siddapur located under White Field Police station between Marathahalli and Varthur Kodi route.

In the month of May, a man in Bengaluru lost his life after coming in contact with a live electrical wire at a bus stand in Bengaluru. The incident took place near the Hebbal Police Station bus stand where the man accidentally touched the metal part of the bus shelter following which he got electrocuted and died.