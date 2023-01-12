3 Killed As Two Groups Fire At Each Other Over Land Dispute In UP's Bareilly

Three people were killed and another sustained injuries after two groups opened fire at each other over a land dispute in Faridpur area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Govindpur village and several rounds were fired by the two sides for more than half an hour, police said.

According to police, one Suresh Pal, who is a history-sheeter and a former village head, arrived with 20-25 people to claim right over a piece of land owned by one Paramveer.

Both sides fired at each other, in which, Devendra Singh (32) and Parvinder (40) of Paramveer camp and the driver of Pal, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, were killed, police said.

The injured was identified as Surendra Singh, they said.

Police has launched a search operation to nab the culprits while adequate force has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, officials said.

