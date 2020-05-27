400 Bed Quarantine Centre Being Set Up At Kolkata Airport For Incoming Passengers

A 400-bed quarantine centre is being made in the vicinity of Kolkata's Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport, by the West Bengal government. The quarantine centre is being made for incoming passengers from abroad and who wishes to be quarantined over there.

A part of the airport’s old domestic terminal is being converted into a COVID-19 quarantine centre with around 350-400 beds. The beds have been placed in the erstwhile arrival area on the ground floor of the building, which was used for Haj tour activities by the Kolkata Airport. The quarantine facility at the airport will be run by the Health Department of Bengal Government.

“The state government had requested for space to set up a quarantine centre. We have handed over the facility to the state government's health department. We spoke to Airport Authority in Delhi and cleared the order,” airport director Koushik Bhattacharya told Republic TV on Monday.

The director of airport also stated that the facility will have almost 400 beds and will be for passengers who wish to not stay in 'pay and use' quarantine centre. Bengal has made it mandatory to undergo 14 day quarantine upon arrival from abroad. Almost 12 hotels had been identified as 'pay and use' quarantine centres by the Bengal government, which have been used by incoming passengers as for mandatory quarantine. Apart from that, 582 quarantine centres are present as well.

With domestic flights re-starting at Kolkata from May 28, Netaji Subash Chandra Bose International Airport is all set to make sure that all guidelines are followed for incoming passengers, as well.

(PTI Photo for representation)

