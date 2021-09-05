80% Of Mumbai's Adult Population Inoculated With At Least 1 Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: BMC

At least 80% of eligible individuals in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, according to the BMC Commissioner. 1.3 lakh COVID-19 vaccination doses were given in the Mumbai district on Saturday. With this, the cumulative cavvination count has risen to 1,00,60,411 crore, making Mumbai the first district to administer over 1 crore COVID vaccines.

Mumbai: 80% adult population received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai is number one in percentage terms amongst major cities of India when it comes to vaccination against COVID-19. Around 30% of eligible residents in Mumbai have received both doses of the vaccine, as per Chahal.

"I salute private hospitals of Mumbai for their great help and their participation in vaccination drive. Proper vaccination along with the habit of wearing masks can save us from the probable third wave of the pandemic," he asserted.

The good news: as of 8 pm, Maharashtra’s healthcare champs vaccinated 12,06,327 citizens in 1 day.

As vaccines are received, our system ensures high numbers.



Mumbai: of eligible population, 80% received 1st shot & 30% 2nd shot till date



Caution: Wear Your Mask! Stay Safe! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 4, 2021

Strict action to be taken against COVID-19 norms flouters during Ganpati festival

On Friday, the Mumbai Police stated that people who do not wear masks or do not obey the rules will be prosecuted by the Mumbai Police team. The Mumbai Police Department received this order on Wednesday by Vishwas Nangre Patil, Joint CP (Law and Order). An official said, "Mumbai police are gearing up to provide security across the city for the upcoming festive season. As people come out on streets to celebrate the festival, police will take strict action if anyone is found without a mask."

COVID cases in Maharashtra

If 5 or more residents test positive for COVID-19, the city closes buildings or designates containment zones. According to the state health department, Maharashtra reported 4,130 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 64 deaths. As a result, the number of people infected in the state increased to 64,82,117 and the death toll has mounted to 1,37,707. There are now 52,025 active cases in the state. The case recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.02 %, while the death rate is 2.12 %.

On Saturday, Nashik saw 857 new infections, Kolhapur 547, Latur 146, Aurangabad 24, Akola 27, and Nagpur 18. The highest number of deaths occurred during the day in the Pune region, which witnessed 20 deaths. No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Aurangabad, Akola, or Nagpur regions. In Mumbai, there were 416 new cases and four deaths, whereas, in Pune, there were 218 new infections but no deaths. Pune also has the most active cases, with 15,469 total. With 1,72,875 fresh tests, the total number of samples tested for COVID has reached 5,46,60,825. A total of 3,02,196 people are in home quarantine and 2,013 are in institutional quarantine, as per an official release.

#CoronavirusUpdates

4th September, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 416

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 382



Total Recovered Pts. - 7,23,840



Overall Recovery Rate - 97%



Total Active Pts. - 3561



Doubling Rate - 1379 Days

Growth Rate (28 August - 3 September) - 0.05%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 4, 2021

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

(IMAGE: PTI/ PIXABAY)