After Respite, Delhi Air Quality Worsens Again; Advisory Against Morning-evening Walks

After a very brief respite, the air quality in the national capital on Wednesday has deteriorated again. Skymet Weather Services has warned Delhites for pollution with the PM 2.5 reaching levels between 300 and 350 at most places in Delhi and NCR. The weather services further warn to avoid morning and evening walks as the air quality is set to deteriorate further on Thursday and Friday.

READ | Delhi's Air Quality Deteriorates, May Slide Further

READ | Air Quality Remains Poor In Delhi

On Wednesday morning, AQI was at 282

Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning with an AQI of 282. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's overall air quality index (AQI) read 282 at 8.50 am. The neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad and Greater Noida recorded AQI at 364 and 349 respectively. Noida had an AQI of 323. The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius while the humidity was recorded at 85 per cent on Wednesday.

Stubble burning is expected to account for 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said as stubble transport-level winds are favourable, stubble burning is expected to account for 14 per cent of Delhi's pollution on Wednesday. It was 13 per cent on Tuesday. Calm winds and low ventilation index are predicted for the next two days and the condition is conducive for the sudden accumulation of pollutants in the Delhi region, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said. The air quality is likely to deteriorate to the higher end of the "very poor" category by early Wednesday and to the lower end of the "severe" category by November 21, it warned, adding from November 23, a fresh western disturbance is expected to increase the wind speed and improve ventilation.

Supreme Court to check local sources of pollution

The Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority, EPCA, asked Delhi and NCR states on Monday to step up surveillance and enforcement to check local sources of pollution and crop burning in view of the predicted dip in air quality. It had warned that the situation will worsen if there is light rain, which would be inadequate to wash away the pollutants and add to the moisture instead. EPCA had said hot mix plants, ready mix plants, and stone crushers will continue to remain closed in Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further notice.

READ | Delhi: Air Quality Level Improves Slightly, SAFAR Predicts Relief Is Only Temporary

READ | Dip In Wind Speed Likely To Turn Delhi-NCR's Air Quality Severe Again