Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Bans Sale Of Non-veg Food At Stalls Along Public Roads

The Town Planning Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday decided to not allow stalls to sell non-vegetarian items along public roads. Committee Chairman Devang Dani told ANI that the sale of non-vegetarian items would not be allowed in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges, and religious places. The order will be executed from Tuesday onwards.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman had begun a campaign against the non-vegetarian stalls which is begin run without licence in front or near religious places. AMC Revenue Committee Chairman Jainik Vakil on November 13, wrote to the Municipal Commissioner and the Standing Committee to not allow stalls to sell non-vegetarian food on roads.

In his letter, Jainik wrote that considering the identity of Gujarat and Ahmedabad's cultural tradition, it was important to ban carts selling non-vegetarian food on the city's public roads, educational and religious places. He cited that the ban must be implemented as people cannot move on roads because of the sale of meat, mutton and fish in public places. Further stating that residents' religious sentiments are hurt, the Committee chairman said, "It has become important in order to maintain cleanliness, Jeev Daya and adherence to our culture".

While the state President of the National Association of Street Vendors have stated that the non-veg street vendors are being asked to move away from main roads, and from 30m and 18m roads. Responding to the allegations, the corporation informed that the decision was made to avoid traffic blockage.

Vadodara Municipal Corporation on non-veg food stalls

On November 13, Vadodara Municipal Corporation had issued a notification to all restaurants and stalls to not display non-vegetarian food sold by them. Referring to the complaints received by the corporation, Deputy Mayor Nanda Joshi told ANI that people who pass by the stalls where the non-vegetarian food is displayed in open had written to them expressing concerns over the food hygiene.

Nanda Joshi said that the people complained of unhygienic situations when the non-vegetarian food is displayed in open. And so, the corporation decided to issue a notification to all the restaurants and stalls to prohibit the public display of non-vegetarian food. The corporation has also instructed the stalls to cover the food properly.

The official added that after holding a discussion with stakeholders, an update of its implementation will be given. As of now, only notification has been issued.

(Image: ANI/PTI)