Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Shuts Until Further Notice

In a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Ganapati temple has decided to shut the temple for devotees from today till further notice. The temple trust released a press release on Monday stating that in order to prevent the mass gathering, which increases the risk of Coronavirus spread, the temple will remain shut till further notice.

"Due to the spread of Coronavirus worldwide, the number of cases in India is also rising. Looking at which the Maharashtra government as a precautionary measure has requested people to avoid mass gathering. In the wake of Coronavirus, Temple trustee decided to close the temple until further notice," the press release said.

Earlier On Saturday, the temple had instructed all its employees to wear masks, while the temple trust also provided hand sanitizers to everyone inside the temple.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Monday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 118 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 146 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 164,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 6,470 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus.

