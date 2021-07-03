Amitabh Bachchan Receives BMC Notice For Demolishing A Part Of 'Prateeksha'

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has received a notice from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The notice is regarding the demolition of Prateeksha Bungalow. According to the notice, BMC has started adhering to the 2017 notice to demolish a part of the building.

BMC Notice for demolishing Prateeksha Bungalow

According to the notice, BMC has informed the Bachchan family about the demolition of a part from their Prateeksha Bungalow. The demolition will be done for the purpose of widening the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road. The BMC has also instructed Mumbai Suburban Collector city survey officials to demarcate the exact portion of the bungalow required for the project. Sant Dyaneshwar Marg connects Chandan cinema area to the Link Road towards Iskcon temple. The rest of the work has been done except for the part in front of the bungalow.

BMC's notice to Amitabh Bachchan in 2017

The BMC had earlier issued a notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in the year 2017 regarding the situation. The wall connecting to the bungalow was taken, however, the required part of the building was not taken over. The notice was received by the Bachchan family and other neighbours residing in the area.

Municipal councillor Tulip Brian Miranda on the demolition notice

Municipal councillor Tulip Miranda gave stern comments on the issue. She questioned why the work has been completed for all the other houses except for the actor's bungalow. She said,

"The BMC had given notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 about his situation under the road winding policy. The wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan’s Bungalow was taken and drainage has been created. But Bachchan’s house has been left untouched.”

"When the notice was issued, why was the land not taken it belong to a common person they would have taken immediately under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don't have to wait for a second notice of appeal.” The councillor further added that she couldn’t get to the authorities until threatened to go to Lokayukta.

According to reports, the ward officials have assured regarding the matter and said that the land will be soon acquired by the BMC.

The actor currently lives in his second house Jalsa in Juhu, Mumbai. Prateeksha was the first property that Big B purchased in the city and is quite close to her heart.

Source: ANI