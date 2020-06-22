Andhra Pradesh Police Seize 26 Tonnes Of Beef From A Container In Srikakulam

The Andhra Pradesh police seized 26,000 kg of beef from a container at Purushottapuram check post in Srikakulam. The container was carrying 1300 packets of beef, each weighing 20 kg, informed Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana of Ichapuram Town in Andhra Pradesh. The Police also detained 2 drivers and the legal formalities are underway.

Another incident - AP Police Busts Illegal Transportation Of Liquor

In another incident, two weeks back the Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday, June 5, seized 350 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack (country liquor) that was being illegally transported from Odisha.16 people were taken into custody by the police and four accused were reported to be absconding. Further, the police busted the gang after raiding Bhogapuram village upon a tip-off.

About the raid

Speaking about the details of the raid, Kasibugga DSP Sivarami Reddy said, "Based on credible information, SI Prasad and his team raided at Bhogapuram near Mahendratanaya River at 5 AM this morning. They caught 14 persons who are carrying yokes with gunny bags. The police seized 28 gunny bags. Each bag contains 125 sachets each containing 100 ml of ID arrack (country liquor). A total of 350 litres of ID arrack is seized."

He further added that two persons from Odisha are sending these materials. "The receivers are Srikakulam's Sompeta. The person who was facilitating the transportation of these materials has been identified as Nalla Diwakar, a resident of Sompeta. He is taken into custody," he said. According to the police, they will take stern action and if needed they would not hesitate to open rowdy sheets on them.

